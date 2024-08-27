Porsche Design And Ananda Development Debut Asia's First Porsche Design Tower In Bangkok Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND/STUTTGART, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2024 - Porsche Design has announced a collaboration with Thai developer Ananda Development to create the Porsche Design Tower Bangkok. The ultra-luxury residence, located on Sukhumvit 38, is aimed at ultra-high net-worth individuals and will be the first of its kind in Asia and the third globally. The project features 22 exclusive duplex and quadplex 'Sky Villas' ranging from 525 to 1,135 square meters, with an average price of USD 15 million and up to USD 40 million. is set to begin next year and complete by the end of 2028.





The partnership between Porsche Design and Ananda Development combines design excellence with engineering prowess to create a future landmark. Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG, stated that the project fits into Porsche's approach to offer exclusive experiences to discerning customers and marks a significant step for Porsche in South Asia.



Stefan Buescher, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche Lifestyle Group, emphasized the design philosophy of optimizing function while uncompromisingly reducing the form to the essentials. Chanond Ruangkritya, President and CEO of Ananda Development, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting the shared passion for excellence.



Unique features of the Porsche Design Tower Bangkok include "Passion Spaces" - luxury garages for residents' car collections, and "The Loop" – a spiral access ramp for cars leading directly to the "Passion Spaces". The façade features a fully automated terrace door system, allowing a seamless blend of outdoor and indoor living. Another architectural highlight is the exposed pedestal structure called "X-Frame". The top of the tower is embellished by "The Crown" – a light signature inspired by Porsche sports cars creating a landmark in Bangkok's skyline. The tower also offers a 25-meter swimming pool, a fitness center, a spa, a social lounge, and a business lounge.



For more information, visit pdtowerbangkok.









Hashtag: #PorscheDesign #AnandaDevelopment

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Porsche Design: In 1963, Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche created one of the most iconic design objects in contemporary history: the Porsche 911. Following his vision to take the principles and myth of Porsche beyond the automotive world, he created the exclusive lifestyle brand Porsche Design in 1972. His philosophy and design language can still be seen in all Porsche Design products today. Every Porsche Design product stands for extraordinary precision and perfection, boasts a high level of technological innovation and seamlessly combines intelligent functionality and puristic design. Created by Studio F. A. Porsche in Austria, our products are sold worldwide in Porsche Design stores, high-end department stores, exclusive specialist retailers and the official online store ( ).



About Ananda Development: Ananda Development Public Company Limited is a leader in condominium development in prime locations along Bangkok Skytrain routes. Ananda's projects are distinguished by their style, modernity, and outstanding quality at reasonable prices. The company offers well-known brands such as IDEO, IDEO MOBI, and Ashton. Ananda is committed to developing its corporate image while continually presenting solutions for new urban lifestyles. For more information, please visit .



