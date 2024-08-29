Cathay Pacific Expanding Network To 100 Destinations By 2025

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Cathay Pacific is working towards increasing its to 100 destinations worldwide by 2025. Currently, the airline based in Hong Kong has over 80 destinations in its global network.

According to the Oneworld airline's figures for July 2024, Cathay achieved a new milestone by carrying more than two million in a single month for the first time since Covid-19. The airline carried a total of 2,008,225 passengers in July 2024, marking an increase of 15.1 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

On the development, Lavinia Lau, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, Cathay, said,“Marking the start of the traditional summer travel peak, July was a milestone month for Cathay Pacific as the airline carried over two million passengers for the first time in a single month since our rebuild, while the 85.5 per cent load factor was the highest of any month so far this year.”

“Such robust demand was driven by the increased popularity of long-haul flights to and from Hong Kong in the first half of the month among students and those visiting friends and relatives. This was followed by a surge in demand for travel to popular short-haul destinations in Japan and Southeast Asia in the second half of July,” Lau added.

In the coming days, Cathay expects that the robust travel demand seen in July 2024 will continue through August, while September will receive a boost from students returning to the United Kingdom ahead of the new school year.

