Jordan, Japan Sign $5 Million Grant Agreement For Road Maintenance Equipment

Amman, August 29 (Petra) -- Jordan and Japan signed memoranda of understanding on Thursday to formalize a grant of 750 million Japanese yen (approximately 5 million US dollars) to fund the of road maintenance equipment and machinery for the of Public Works and Housing.The agreement was signed by of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan and Japanese Ambassador to Amman Okuyama Jiro.Toukan highlighted that the grant will support the ministry's efforts to modernize its outdated machinery with new, environmentally friendly equipment. This upgrade aims to enhance maintenance capabilities, improve road quality, reduce accidents, and maintain 320 kilometers of key routes, including the Amman-Aqaba Desert Road and the Dead Sea Road.Toukan underscored the significance of Jordan's relationship with Japan, noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.Okuyama reaffirmed Japan's commitment to providing financial and technical support to Jordan across various sectors. He emphasized that the new equipment will improve road infrastructure linking cities and villages, thereby boosting tourism and trade.The Ambassador praised Jordan's ongoing economic and political reforms, describing the Kingdom as a regional model for progress.