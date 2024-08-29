Meeting Reviews Progress In Women-Owned Enterprises Empowerment

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 29 (Petra) - The national team to empower women-owned enterprises, formed by the of Industry, Trade and Supply, held its 2nd meeting Thursday, aimed to follow up on the implementation of the proposals of its technical working groups.According to a statement, the ministry's Secretary-General, Dana Zoubi, stressed the importance of the team's collective work at the "strategic" level, and its efforts to embark on implementing outcomes of the technical groups to help businesswomen access to Jordan's various economic opportunities.The team, she noted, agreed to approve 5 sub-groups for business environment enhancement, access to finance, export promotion and market access, e-commerce integration in business system and capacity building and skills development.The official affirmed the importance of "direct" field interaction with businesswomen to review achievements and identify the top challenges.Zoubi added that field visits were organized, in coordination with the Business and Professional Women Association (BPWA), to two companies owned by "distinguished and pioneering" women in the industry field to check on progress of their work and future plans.The statement said the first trip took the team to Amman-based Hype Creative Studio, an experienced house in art fabrication and manufacturing, while the second targeted Atlas Furniture Manufacturing Co., which produces mattresses in Jordan and neighboring countries.