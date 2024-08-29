IEC Reaffirms Neutrality In Electoral Campaign, Warns Against Unauthorized Slogans

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 29 (Petra) -- The Independent Election Commission (IEC) said on Thursday that its actions during the electoral campaign phase adhered strictly to Paragraph (c) of Article (16) of the Election Law, emphasizing its commitment to complete neutrality in dealing with all candidate lists, whether "general" or "local." The IEC also reiterated its prohibition against using any unapproved slogans or symbols during electoral campaigns.The IEC spokesperson Mohammad Khair Rawashdeh addressed recent allegations concerning the removal of slogans and symbols associated with a party list, asserting that the commission applies the law impartially and without bias.He noted that the IEC had previously instructed parties to use only the slogans approved when the Board of Commissioners accepted their candidacy applications. Any deviation from this, he said, would undermine the fairness of the electoral process.Rawashdeh criticized attempts to mislead the public or portray the IEC's legal procedures as political targeting, calling such actions a distortion of facts and a manipulation of voter sentiment. He warned that the IEC would not be swayed by unfounded arguments and would take legal action against any party attempting to tarnish the integrity of the electoral process.He further revealed that the IEC had addressed violations by more than one electoral list, both at the general and local levels, and that these lists had corrected their actions in compliance with the law. He urged party members to coordinate internally before making baseless accusations.Rawashdeh expressed surprise at the behavior of a candidate who appeared in a video on social media, portraying the IEC as hostile to his party's slogan. He clarified that the IEC had met with the party's leadership, and solutions had been reached by consulting the Legislation and Opinion Bureau for a legal interpretation of the relevant electoral campaign rules.The IEC spokesperson reminded all parties that using unregistered symbols or slogans is a clear violation of the election law, as confirmed by the Legislation and Opinion Bureau's recent ruling. He emphasized that adherence to approved symbols and logos is mandatory at every stage of the electoral process, including the political campaign phase.