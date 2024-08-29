Sony Announces the Highly Anticipated FE 85mm F1.4 GM II Lightweight Portrait Lens

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 29 AUGUST 2024 – Sony Middle East and Africa announces the FE 85mm F1.4 GM II (SEL85F14GM2) a premium lens offering a supreme blend of high resolution and stunning bokeh with fast autofocus (AF) in a compact body. This is a second-generation lens that inherits the optical design that achieved a high-level fusion of bokeh and resolution that was highly praised in the first-generation model, and generously incorporates the latest technology. When paired with the latest Sony’s Alpha™ series cameras, it is an ideal option for a wide variety of creative uses in both photography and videography, including portraiture, wedding, travel, and cinematic video.



High Optical Performance & Beautiful Bokeh

The advanced and refined optical design and elements of the FE 85mm F1.4 GM II brings together appealing bokeh and enhanced high resolution, making it ideal for portrait photography.



Packed with two XA (extreme aspherical) and two ED (extra-low dispersion) lenses, the state-of-the-art optical design effectively suppresses aberrations. This combination offers corner-to-corner resolution and rendering, resulting in outstanding image quality. Moreover, Sony’s original Nano AR Coating II technology effectively subdues flare and ghosting for clear, crisp images. The 11-blade circular aperture and optimisation of spherical aberration during the design and manufacturing process provide the beautiful, soft bokeh that is the hallmark of G Master series.





Fast, Precise, Quiet Autofocus and High Tracking Performance

The FE 85mm F1.4 GM II’s AF is agile, maximising the speed advantage of advanced camera bodies. For stills, it is up to 3 times faster compared to the previous model , tracking moving subjects with high precision. It keeps up flawlessly with the Alpha 9 III’s 120fps continuous shooting, and subject tracking performance is improved by as much as 7 times2.



Lightweight and Stylish Design without Compromises

Compared to the current 85mm F1.4 GM1, the weight of the FE 85mm F1.4 GM II (642 grams, 22.7 oz.) is approximately 20% lighter and 13% smaller in volume, which is achieved through the latest mechanical technology and optical design. The FE 85mm F1.4 GM II has a filter diameter of φ77 mm, diameter of 84.7 mm (about 3-3/8 in) and length of 107.3 mm (about 4-1/4 in).



Effective Cinematic Creation Features

For smooth movie creation at F1.4, the FE 85mm F1.4 GM II has an XD linear motor. Focus breathing is minimal, and in-body focus breathing compensation is supported. It has two customisable focus hold buttons and an AF/MF switch offer flexible operability, while an independent aperture ring and Linear Response MF focus control provide the kind of intuitive control that creative shooting demands.



Crafted for Durability

The front lens element features a fluorine coating, which makes it easy to remove fingerprints, dust, oil, and other contaminants from the lens surface. The dust and moisture resistant design provides extra reliability for outdoor use in challenging conditions.







