UAE studies case of Telegram founder Pavel Durov’s detention in France

(MENAFN) On Monday, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced that it is closely monitoring the situation of Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, who has been detained in France. The UAE's Foreign issued a statement expressing concern and requesting the French to provide all necessary consular services to Durov. The UAE emphasized its commitment to the welfare and protection of its citizens, highlighting that safeguarding their interests is a top priority.



Durov, a Franco-Russian national, was arrested around 8 p.m. local time on Saturday at Le Bourget Airport in Paris after arriving from Azerbaijan on his private jet. The arrest was executed under a warrant related to allegations against Telegram for its alleged failure to moderate content effectively. French prosecutors have accused Durov's platform of being involved in facilitating illegal activities, including fraud, money laundering, drug trafficking, and the distribution of child sexual exploitation material.



The charges against Durov have sparked significant legal proceedings, with French judicial authorities extending his custody. According to reports from Le Point, the extension was decided late Sunday and is limited to 96 hours. At the end of this period, Durov will either be released or brought before a judge for a possible indictment.



The case has attracted international attention, with the UAE actively seeking to ensure that Durov's rights and well-being are upheld during this period. The outcome of the legal proceedings in France will be closely watched as it progresses.

