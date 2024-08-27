Qatar Swimmers Claim 7 Medals On Opening Day In Cairo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar swimming team claimed seven medals, including two silver and five bronze, on the first day of the 3rd Arab Aquatics Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

Hamza Mahmoud won the silver medal in the 50m breaststroke race for the 15-16 age group, and Abdullah Al Khaldi won the silver medal in the same race for the 17-18 age group.

Mohammed Aziz won the bronze medal for the 50-meter butterfly race for the 15-16 age group, Tamim Mohammed won the bronze medal for the 50-meter butterfly race for the 17-18 age group, while Rashid Saad Al Rumaihi won the bronze medal for the 50-meter breaststroke race for the 13-14 age group.

The relay team consisting of Mohammed Aziz, Marwan Ahmed, Hamza Mahmoud, and Ziad Abdullah won the bronze medal for the 4X50m freestyle race for the 15-16 age group, while the relay team consisting of Ahmed Mohammed, Abdullah Ahmed, Abdullah Al Khalidi and Tamim Mohammed won the bronze medal for the 4X50m freestyle race for the 17-18 age group.