State Representative Bill Wesley Visits Kenwood Health & Rehab Center, Discusses Future Support For Long-Term Care

Administrator Hope Smith, alongside Representative Bill Wesley

Rep. Bill Wesley and Administrator, Hope as they chat on a call

State Representative Engages with Staff and Residents, Pledges Support for Future Initiatives

- Bethany "Hope" Smith, AdministratorRICHMOND, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kenwood & Rehabilitation CenterState Representative Bill Wesley Visits Kenwood Health & Rehabilitation Center, Discusses Future Support for Long-Term CareKenwood Health & Rehabilitation Center had the distinct honor of welcoming Kentucky State Representative Bill Wesley for an insightful visit to our facility. Representative Wesley took the time to tour our center, meet with resolute staff members, and engage with residents to better understand the needs of those we serve.During his visit, Representative Wesley sat down with our administrative team to discuss potential avenues for future support, particularly the potential needs they may have with the upcoming budgeting year. His willingness to listen and his commitment to addressing the needs of long-term care facilities like Kenwood Health & Rehabilitation Center demonstrate his dedication to the communities he represents."We would like to extend our sincerest thank you to Representative Bill Wesley for visiting our facility. He took the time out of his busy schedule to tour the facility, talk with staff and residents, and ask what he could do to help. Mr. Wesley supports the communities he serves, and for that, we thank you!" said Bethany“Hope” Smith, Administrator of Kenwood Health & Rehabilitation Center.Kenwood Health & Rehabilitation Center is committed to providing high-quality care and creating a safe, nurturing environment for our residents. The support and collaboration with local leaders like Representative Wesley are crucial in ensuring that we continue to meet and exceed the needs of our community.For more information, please contact:Bethany“Hope” SmithKenwood Health & Rehabilitation Center859-623-9472For media inquiries contact:Emily Gillespie...

