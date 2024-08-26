“Mining” Heroes: Zoomlion's Mining Dump Trucks Delivered In Bulk To Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Recently, Zoomlion's machinery achieved a bulk delivery in Ad Dammām, western Saudi Arabia, with a total value of 30 million RMB. These technologically advanced and high-performance mining dump trucks will bring new strength to the customer's local project construction.







Bulk Delivery of Zoomlion's Mining Dump Trucks

The products delivered this time are Zoomlion's ZT115A mining dump trucks, equipped with a 580hp engine, high-torque transmission systems, high-load axles, and a 75-ton rated load. They feature low fuel consumption, high climbing ability, and high transportation efficiency. Additionally, they are fitted with extreme heat kits specifically for local conditions, ensuring reliable operation in high-temperature environments.

The A-series mining dump trucks are an overseas version of the large-power dump trucks that have already succeeded in the domestic market, specially optimized and designed for overseas construction environments and working habits, and have been widely welcomed by customers worldwide. The ZT115A mining dump truck is one of the representatives of this series.













Bulk Delivery of Zoomlion's Mining Dump Trucks

An engineer in charge of Zoomlion's mining machinery stated,“In addition to various standard configurations, we also provide customized services based on the market conditions and working requirements of different regions. These options include automatic/manual transmissions, customized cargo boxes, extreme heat kits, extreme cold kits, emergency steering, automatic fire extinguishing systems, and reverse cameras.”

Since the beginning of this year, Zoomlion's mining trucks have been in high demand globally, with bulk deliveries made to Ecuador, Africa, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and other countries and regions. With the continuous rise in product recognition and influence, Zoomlion's mining machinery is making significant breakthroughs in the global market.