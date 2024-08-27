What Is Dark Matter? 7 Things To Know About This Energy
8/27/2024 12:00:22 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dark matter is a mysterious and invisible substance that makes up about 27% of the universe. It doesn't emit, absorb, or reflect light, making it undetectable by conventional instruments. Despite its elusive nature, dark matter plays a crucial role in holding galaxies together
Dark matter constitutes 27% of universe. It doesn't interact with light, making it invisible, yet it's vital for the gravitational stability of galaxies, shaping the cosmos
Dark matter doesn't interact with electromagnetic forces, making it invisible to telescopes. Its presence is inferred from gravitational effects on visible matter
Dark matter should not be confused with dark energy. While dark matter holds galaxies together, dark energy drives the accelerated expansion of the universe
Dark matter is believed to consist of unknown particles, possibly WIMPs (Weakly Interacting Massive Particles). These particles interact weakly with regular matter
Dark matter's gravitational pull is essential in the formation and evolution of galaxies. Without dark matter, galaxies as we know them would not exist
Scientists are hunting for direct evidence of dark matter through advanced detectors and particle accelerators. Despite extensive research, no direct detection has been made
Dark matter leaves an imprint on the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB), the afterglow of the Big Bang
Some theories suggest dark matter could be composed of exotic forms of matter, like axions or sterile neutrinos
