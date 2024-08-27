US Open: Zverev, Ruud Prevail; Fritz & Berrettini Set Second Round Clash

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, Aug 27 (IANS) Fourth seed German player Alexander Zverev made a solid start to his US Open campaign with a 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-2 win over compatriot Maximilian Marterer.

With a 53-minute victory over fellow German, Zverev set a second-round clash with Frenchman Alexandre Muller.

The 27-year-old Zverev reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open (2020 and 2024), the championship match at Roland Garros last year, and the fourth round at Wimbledon ( 2017,2021 and 2024).

He reached his first Grand Slam final at the 2020 edition of the hard-court major before falling to Dominic Thiem.

Meanwhile, Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz, Matteo Berrettini and Ugo Humbert all recorded comfortable early victories on Monday in New York.

The 2022 finalist Ruud overcame Chinese qualifier Buyunchaokete 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-2 to set a second-round clash against Gael Monfils.

Italy's Berrettini booked his first tour-level win on hard courts for the season by defeating Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-3. Berrettini, a former US Open semi-finalist who has this year lifted three ATP 250 clay-court crowns in Marrakech, Gstaad and Kitzbuhel, respectively, will next meet 12th seed Taylor Fritz, who downed downed Camilo Ugo Carabelli 7-5, 6-1, 6-2.

The 17th seed Humbert eased past Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the second round for the third time in his career. Humbert, who is now 27-18 for the season, will take on Francisco Comesana next after the Argentine defeated Dominic Stricker 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3.