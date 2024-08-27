Leftists In France Seeking Ways To Oust Macron From Power
Date
8/27/2024
Deputies of the left-wing "The Rebellious Movement" party will
submit a proposal to the National Assembly (the lower house of the
parliament) to remove Emmanuel macron from the post of president of
the republic.
Azernews reports that the party's national
coordinator, Manuel Bompard said this in a post on X.
Politicians rely on Article 68 of the French Constitution. The
party made this decision after Macron refused to appoint the
candidate of the left-wing New Popular Front as prime minister.
Bompard also called on all left-wing supporters to march in
protest against the president's decision.
