Leftists In France Seeking Ways To Oust Macron From Power

8/27/2024 12:20:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Deputies of the left-wing "The Rebellious Movement" party will submit a proposal to the National Assembly (the lower house of the parliament) to remove Emmanuel macron from the post of president of the republic.

Azernews reports that the party's national coordinator, Manuel Bompard said this in a post on X.

Politicians rely on Article 68 of the French Constitution. The party made this decision after Macron refused to appoint the candidate of the left-wing New Popular Front as prime minister.

Bompard also called on all left-wing supporters to march in protest against the president's decision.

