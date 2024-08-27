Ukraine Has Invested UAH 1 Trillion In Security And Defense In Seven Months

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-July 2024, UAH 1 trillion was allocated from the state budget for the security and defense sector, including UAH 161.6 billion in July.

This was reported by the press service of the of Finance of Ukraine in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In January-July 2024, the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget for the security and defense sector amounted to UAH 1 trillion (58.1% of the total expenditures of the general fund of the state budget),” the statement said.

In particular, UAH 161.6 billion was used from the state budget for security and defense in July.

It is noted that the funds were allocated for the salaries of military personnel, rank and file and police officers; purchase of military/special equipment, weapons, ammunition, defense products, personal protective equipment, fuel and lubricants, food; medical care and other expenses to ensure the activities of the relevant bodies and formations.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in January-June 2024, UAH 888.4 billion was allocated from the state budget for the security and defense sector, including UAH 155.6 billion in June.

On July 18, the Cabinet of Ministers approved amendments to the state budget, which proposed to increase the expenditure side of the budget by UAH 500.3 billion, of which UAH 495.3 billion would be allocated for the needs of the security and defense sector.

Photo: NBU