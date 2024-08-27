BESCOM Announces Power Outage In Hebbal On August 28: Check Affected Areas

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Residents in and around Bengaluru's Hebbal area should brace for a power outage tomorrow, August 28, as the Bangalore Electricity Company (BESCOM) has scheduled maintenance work. The power cut, expected to last from 10 AM to 4 PM, will affect several neighbourhoods due to essential maintenance on the transformer, transformer base, and breaker at the Hebbal substation.

The planned power outage is necessary to ensure the stability and reliability of the power supply in the area, BESCOM stated. The maintenance work is part of ongoing efforts to upgrade and secure the electrical infrastructure, reducing the risk of unplanned outages in the future.

Areas:

Ganganagar, Laxmayya Block, CBI Quarters, RBI Colony, CPU Block, Muniramayya Block, UAS Campus, Dinnoor Main Road, R.T. Nagar, Punjab National Bank, Munenappa Colony, HMT Block, Chamundinagar Ex-Serviceman Colony, RT Nagar Police Station Area, Ashwathnagar, Dollars Colony, MLA Layout, Ratan Apartment, Gayatri Apartment, Woodworld RT Nagar, Nripatunga Barangay, Krishnappa Block CBI Main Road, Portions of MLA Layout, Shantinagar Main Road, RT Nagar, Venugopal Layout, Vishweshwar Block, Karianna Layout, Yogeshwar Nagar, Ring Road, Kuvempu Layout, Netaji Nagar, Vinayaka Layout 1st Phase, Muniswami Gowda Apartment, Starling Garden Layout, IVRI, Ganganagar Market, Align Apartment, Jain Apartment, C4 Subdivision Office Giddappa Block, Cholanayakanahalli, AGS Colony, SBM Colony, Venugopalareddy Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Anandagiri Extension, SSA Road, Police Quarters, Nebbala SS Block, Nebbala SN Block, Kempanna Layout, Guddahalli Road, Subramani Colony, Kuntigram, KEB Layout, Sanjay Nagar, AECS Layout, Hoysala Apartment, Geddalahalli, Aswath Nagar, Nanjayanagar, Bhupasandra, Central Access Layout, 60 Feet Road, Kalpana Chapla Road, Mohammed Layout, VSNL White House, Parts of Dinnoor Road, RT Block Nagar, Cholanagar, MSH Layout, Smt Layout, Amarajyoti Layout, Gundavareddy Layout, Chidanandareddy Layout, GO Sai Slum, Kempanna Layout, Netaji Nagar, Chinnamma Layout, Seethappa Layout, CIL Layout, Sanmus Colony, Maithri Bazar, Thimmakka Layout, Akkayamma Layout, Guddahalli Circle, surrounding areas.

Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience. BESCOM has assured us that the maintenance work will be carried out efficiently to restore power as soon as possible.

