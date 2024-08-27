Another 17 Families To Acquire New Housing Under Evidnovlennia In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, certificates have been generated for another 17 families from the Kherson region, totaling UAH 18.5 million.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin at a briefing , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Traditionally, a brief report on the work completed in the past week. Thanks to the eVidnovlennia (eRecovery) programme, another 17 families will be able to acquire new housing instead of that destroyed as a result of Russian armed aggression,” Prokudin noted.

In his words, housing certificates worth UAH 18.5 million were generated for the above families.

At the same time, a total of 29 applicants received UAH 5 million in compensation for the damaged property. These funds can be used to purchase construction materials or hire a renovation crew.

According to Prokudin, over the past week, a total of 58 individuals have submitted requests to receive compensation for the damaged property. Meanwhile, 51 families applied for housing certificates.

A reminder that about 3,800 civilian objects destroyed by Russian troops were rebuilt in the Kherson region's de-occupied areas.