Mint Sustainability Summit To Deliberate On Climate Change And The Green Imperative

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Union Pralhad Joshi will deliver the keynote address at the Mint Sustainability Summit 2024 on Tuesday, amidst a full day of intense deliberations, debates and conversations around one of the most pressing themes of the day-climate change and the green imperative.

Joshi, who is the Union minister of new and energy, and consumer affairs, food and public distribution, will dwell on the most difficult challenge of our times, and how the quick adoption of renewable sources are critical to meet this challenge. He will also speak on the government's renewable energy targets and net-zero ambitions.

On water crisis

The government will also be represented by two senior officers. Speaking on the rising water crisis will be Anuj Kanwal, commissioner (command area development & water management & bureau of water use efficiency), Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Jal Shakti ministry.

And Rajesh Kumar, inspector general of forest, ministry of environment, forest and climate change, will dwell on the challenges facing the environment from a forest cover perspective and the action plan of the government to increase the country's forest cover.

Giving them company will be a galaxy of experts from PSUs and the private sector, who will deliberate and brainstorm on the multiple aspects of sustainability in this third edition of the Mint Sustainability Summit.

Leading the non-government speakers is Gurdeep Singh, chairman and managing director of India's biggest power generator, NTPC Ltd., which has made notable forays into generating power from renewable sources. Singh will be joined on the panel by Shivanand Nimbargi, MD & CEO, Ayana Renewable Power; Manikkan S, executive. director and CEO, Radiance Renewables; Rahul Tongia, senior fellow, Centre for Social and Economic Progress; and Sujoy Ghosh, vice president & country managing director for india, First Solar. This panel will debate on where India's solar journey is currently, and what needs to be done to speed things up.