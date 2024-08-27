'Can't Be Any Divisions Among People,' Says Muhammad Yunus On Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dhaka Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus expressed his vision for a Bangladesh where everyone can practice their faith without fear, and no temples require guarding.

Speaking to Hindu leaders on the occasion of Janmashtami, the celebration of Lord Krishna's birth, Yunus emphasized that Bangladesh is a large family, and it is the government's responsibility to uphold the rights of all its citizens, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune.

“Our responsibility is to establish the rights of every citizen. Our job is to ensure justice for every citizen. There can't be any divisions among people in our country. We are equal citizens. The interim government is determined to protect the rights of every citizen of the country,” Dhaka Tribune reported Yunus as saying, as he greeted the leaders at the Jamuna State Guest House.

The report mentioned that a Hindu leader told Yunus they sought Lord Krishna's blessings for prosperity and harmony. The leader also noted that celebrations were suspended in flood-affected areas, with relief and food sent to those in need.

Hindu leaders praised Yunus for his visit to Dhakeswari Mandir in Old Dhaka and his supportive comments. They expressed hope that his visit would contribute to creating a peaceful society and fostering harmony in the country, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

The leaders also raised the issue of Hindu property grabbing, including the land of Hindu temples with the Chief Advisor.

The Hindu leaders included Kajal Debnath and Monindra Kumar Nath of Hindu Buddha Christian Oikya Parishad, Charu Charan Brahmachari of ISKCON, Basudeb Dhar and Santosh Sharma of Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad, and Priti Chakraborty of Universal Medical College and Hospital, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The alleged targeted attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus have been condemned by several world leaders. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden discussed the situation in Bangladesh, emphasizing the urgent need to restore normalcy and ensure the safety and security of minorities, particularly Hindus, in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)