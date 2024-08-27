Tamil Actor Bijili Ramesh Dies Of Prolonged Illness In Chennai Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tamil Bijili Ramesh has passed away in Chennai today from prolonged illness after battling liver related issues, India Today reported.

His final rites will take place near MGR Nagar in Chennai at 5 pm today (August 27), the report added.

Ramesh was bedridden for the past few months and his family had appealed to colleagues for help for his treatment, as per the report.

A self-professed alcoholic, in interviews Ramesh often advised people to maintain their and avoid drinking heavily, it said.

Mark on Pop Culture

Ramesh shot to prominence for his part of a viral prank sketch posted on YouTube in 2018.

He made a place for himself in pop culture and was part of a special promotional song for south superstar Nayanthara and director Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Kolamaavu Kokila', the report added.

His debuted in Tamil cinema mostly playing comedy roles. Ramesh acted in movies such as Amala Paul's 'Aadai', Hip Hop Adhi's 'Natpe Thunai', Jayam Ravi's 'Comali', Jyotika's 'Ponmagal Vandhal', and others; besides appearing on cooking reality TV show 'Cooku With Comali'.

He was a self-proclaimed fan of Rajinikanth. News of Ramesh's death drew much buzz on social media with condolences and well wishes pouring in for the actor and his family.

Social Media Condolences

Condolences ranged from,“May his soul RIP”, to acknowledgment of his alcohol addiction and tributes to his entertainment. Many also remembered him being a Rajnikanth fan.

A hashtag of his name #BijiliRamesh was filled with condolences and tributes from fans and fellow Rajnikanth admirers on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).