DELTA Battlefield Awareness System Helps Ukraine Obliterate Russian Equipment Worth $15B

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Using the DELTA battlefield management system, Ukrainian defenders destroyed enemy equipment worth over $15 billion.

That's according to the of Defense referring to its head, Rustem Umerov, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine is a high-tech nation, and Russia's numerical advantage on the battlefield is leveled by our digital solutions and high-precision weapons. MoD's modern DELTA system is effectively used by the Armed Forces," the emphasized.

According to Umerov, this innovative product will be implemented in all defense and security bodies.

Umerov emphasized that the digital team of the MoD, together with the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, Security Service of Ukraine, and other partners modernized security measures so that Ukrainian defenders received the most high-tech tools to destroy the enemy.

The ministry recalled that DELTA has successfully passed the audit and meets the modern requirements of a comprehensive information protection system. It can be officially integrated into the combat processes of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

The system has been tested at the NATO CWIX exercises since 2019. It runs tests and improves the interoperability of combat systems between Allies and partner nations.

This year, DELTA successfully tested five different interoperability standards, was integrated with the Polish artillery fire control system TOPAZ, and drew up complex scenarios for collecting data on the location of own forces and friendly units.

DELTA, a system developed for, and by, the military, is the largest Ukrainian integration platform and national data lake that operates in the cloud. It is unique in its ability to create situational awareness tools, such as a digital map platform that allows for manual information input or integration with various sensors, trackers, radars, and satellite providers. This enables users to track the location of friendly forces and identify enemy positions.

The DELTA capability provides the Ukrainian military with situational awareness; streaming services for drones and stationary cameras; secured chat; planning tools and synchronization matrix for reconnaissance and target acquisition assets; and integration of the robotic systems.