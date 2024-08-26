OROCO ANNOUNCES FILING OF TECHNICAL REPORT AND PEA UPDATE WEBINAR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, CANADA, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oroco Resource Corp. (“ Oroco ” or the“ Company ”) (TSXV: OCO ; OTCQB: ORRCF, BF: OR6) is pleased to announce the filing of an independently prepared Preliminary Economic Assessment (“ PEA ”) technical report (the“ Report ”) for its Santo Tomas Project in Sinaloa, Mexico.

The Report, dated August 20, 2024 and titled“Santo Tomas Copper Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment”, has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects. Results of the PEA were previously announced in the Company's news release dated August 20, 2024. There are no differences in the Report from those results previously reported.

The Report is available on the Company's website at and on SEDAR under the Company's issuer profile at

Webinar

Oroco invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our upcoming webinar to discuss the PEA. Richard Lock, CEO, Andrew Ware, Principal Geological Consultant, and Adam Smith, Corporate Finance, will discuss the recently announced Preliminary Economic Assessment and next steps in advancing the Santo Tomas porphyry project.

Webinar Details:

Date: Wednesday, August 28th

Time: 11:00 AM PDT

Register for the webinar using the following link:





ABOUT OROCO

The Company holds a net 85.5% interest in those central concessions (the“Core Concessions”) comprising 1,173 hectares of the Santo Tomas Project located in northwestern Mexico. The Company also holds an 80% interest in an additional 7,861 hectares of mineral concessions surrounding and adjacent to the Core Concessions (for a total Project area of 9,034 hectares, or 22,324 acres). The Project is situated within the Santo Tomas District, which extends up to the Jinchuan Group's Bahuerachi Project, approximately 14 km to the northeast. The Project hosts significant copper porphyry mineralization defined by prior exploration spanning the period from 1968 to 1994. During that time, the Project area was tested by over 100 diamond and reverse circulation drill holes, totalling approximately 30,000 meters. Commencing in 2021, Oroco conducted a drill program (Phase 1) at Santo Tomas, with a resulting total of 48,481 meters drilled in 76 diamond drill holes. In October of 2023, the Company announced a Preliminary Economic Assessment and Updated Mineral Resource for the North and South Zones of the Santo Tomas Project, identifying Indicated and Inferred resources of 561 Mt @ 0.37% CuEq and 549 Mt @ 0.34% CuEq respectively.

The Project is located within 160 km of the Pacific deep-water port at Topolobampo and is serviced via highway and proximal rail (and parallel corridors of trunk grid power lines and natural gas) through the city of Los Mochis to the northern city of Choix. The property is reached, in part, by a 32 km access road originally built to service Goldcorp's El Sauzal Mine in Chihuahua State.

Additional information about Oroco Resource Corp. can be found on its website at and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at .

For further information, please contact:

Richard Lock, CEO

Oroco Resource Corp.

Tel: 604-688-6200

Email: ...



