Russia Carries Out Large-Scale Attack On Energy Facilities In Ukraine
Date
8/26/2024 3:26:33 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Moscow: The Russian armed forces carried out on Monday a joint large-scale attack by firing high-precision, long-range and air/sea-launched weapons on key facilities of Ukraine's energy infrastructure that ensured the operation of the country's defense industry.
The targets were electric substations in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Kirovograd and Odesa regions, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Also struck were gas compressor stations in the Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv and Kharkiv regions.
The Russian Armed Forces also hit storage sites of Ukraine's West-provided air-launched weapons at airfields in the Kyiv and Dnepropetrovsk regions.
Deliveries of weapons and ammunition to the engagement line by rail were disrupted, in addition to causing a power outage.
Russia confirmed that its military operation in Ukraine, which started on February 24, 2022, will continue until all goals are fully met.
