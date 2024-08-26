(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market is projected to grow from $1.67 billion in 2023 to $1.76 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This growth is driven by the emergence of biomedical applications, increasing demand in the food and beverage industry, and the expansion of the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, textile, and paper industries. By 2028, the CMC market is expected to reach $2.13 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%, with continued momentum from water treatment solutions, innovations in printing, and rising demand in the oil and gas sector.

Pharmaceutical Production Surge Ignites Growth in Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market

The surge in pharmaceutical production is a significant factor driving the growth of the carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market. Pharmaceutical production involves the manufacturing of medications, vaccines, and other medical treatments. Carboxymethylcellulose plays a crucial role in these processes by increasing viscosity and stabilizing emulsions in various pharmaceutical formulations. For instance, in 2021, pharmaceutical production increased by 4.64% globally, with North America and Europe accounting for significant portions of the market. The rise in pharmaceutical production is expected to continue driving the growth of the CMC market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players in the carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market include Ashland Global Holding Inc., DKS Co. Ltd., Daicel Corporation, Amtex Corp., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., and Akzo Nobel NV, among others. These companies are focusing on product innovation and facility expansion to meet growing demand. For example, in February 2023, Nippon Paper Industries announced the formation of a manufacturing and sales subsidiary in Hungary, expected to boost sales revenue and create jobs.

Innovative advancements are also shaping the market. In November 2021, Maypharm Co. Ltd. launched PLA meNnus, a unique blend of Poly D, L-lactic Acid (PLA) and Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) for professional cosmetics, offering prolonged collagen regeneration and immediate volumizing effects.

Segments:

1 Grade: High Purity, Industrial, Technical

2 Property: Thickening Agent, Stabilizer, Binder, Anti-Repository Agent, Lubricator, Emulsifier, Excipient

3 Application: Food And Beverages, Oil And Gas, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Detergents, Paper Processing

Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

