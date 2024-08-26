Will Not Allow India To Be Cut Or Get Divided: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Spiritual guru Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday backed UP Chief Yogi Aditynath's call for national unity, saying that they will not allow anyone to cut or divide the country.

"We will not let it be divided, nor will we let them cut it," he said in a terse Hindi post on X, adding a report of Chief Minister Adityanath's strong pitch for unity among citizens, saying that unity will not only ensure their well-being but will also lead to the country's empowerment.

Addressing an event in Agra, Adityanath said:“There is nothing bigger than the country. It overcomes everything. The nation can become powerful only when we stay united. Then only, we can remain safe. If we allow division among us, we will be destroyed. See the example of Bangladesh. That mistake shouldn't be repeated here.”

“Batenge toh katenge, ek rahenge toh nek rahenge (If we get divided, we will be shredded. If we stay together, we will be safe)," he added.

“By standing together, we will reach new heights of success and prosperity. We have to attain new territories of growth, we have to work towards the realisation of the Viksit Bharat," the CM said.

His remark spurred some adverse reactions from Opposition parties. Samajwadi President Akhilesh Yadav was critical of the remarks, saying people in positions of responsibility are supposed to root out fear among the people, not spread it further. In a social media post, he said that even if these are personal views, they are wrong and if they are the organisation's viewpoint, then it's doubly wrong.

The Chief Minister, on previous occasions, also questioned the Congress-led INDIA bloc's 'silence' on the humiliation and subjugation of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Speaking in Mathura, a day ago, he berated the Opposition parties for being outspoken on the Palestinian crisis but staying mum on the persecution of Hindus and also demolition of temples in violence-hit Bangladesh.