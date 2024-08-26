Fountain Of Youth In A Bath! Onsen Harvest Launches 'Onsen Bath Powder' For Oxidation-Preventing Hot Spring Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Onsen Bath Powder

The water from Onsen Bath Powder has a high reduction potential.

Results of ORP Measurements for 88 Hot Spring Sources in Japan

Onsen Harvest's 'Onsen Bath Powder' turns your bath into a rejuvenating hot spring experience, preventing oxidation and promoting youthful skin.

Onsen Harvest proudly introduces "Onsen Bath Powder ," a bath additive that transforms tap water into hydrogen-rich onsen-like water, offering health and beauty benefits from the comfort of your home.Enjoy Reductive Hydrogen Bath Water at Home!Onsen Harvest has launched "Onsen Bath Powder," a bath additive that transforms household bathwater into a reductive system. By focusing on hydrogen, which is capable of creating reductive water, the product uses an electrochemical method to generate hydrogen in the bathwater. Bathing in this hydrogen-enriched water increases hydrogen concentration in exhalation, confirming its skin permeability. Additionally, results showed improved skin elasticity and moisture. Onsen Bath Powder offers a unique and effective reductive hydrogen bath experience, setting it apart from other commercial bath additives. The product has received official manufacturing and sales approval from the Japanese government.What is Onsen?Onsen refers to the mineral-rich hot spring water from Japan. It is known for its therapeutic properties and is traditionally used in Japanese hot springs for relaxation, skin health, and treating injuries and ailments.Why Do Japanese People Look So Young?Japan, a volcanic country, has over 3,000 natural hot springs. Historically, hot springs have been cherished as a form of leisure and a staple in Japanese wellness practices. Frequent visits to these hot springs have long been believed to contribute to the youthful appearance of Japanese people. Recently, the rejuvenating effects of hot springs have been scientifically proven.What Makes Onsen Water Unique?The Life Sciences Department at Hosei University has researched the effects of onsen water on the body. The team, led by Professor Shoichi Okouchi, measured over 200 hot spring sources across Japan and found that all of them are"reduction systems." This means that onsen water has properties that eliminate active oxygen, a known contributor to aging and various diseases, including cancer.Prevent Aging Odors! Onsen Water Eliminates Active Oxygen!The skin, being the most affected by hot spring baths, also benefits from reduction properties. Skin lipids oxidize with age, producing aging odor substances (nonenal). Preventing skin oxidation can help reduce these odors. Continuous bathing in reduction-system onsen water inhibits skin oxidation and aging, making fresh Onsen water a true"fountain of youth." This has led to a significant trend in Japan of consuming foods and products containing ingredients that eliminate active oxygen.What is ORP?ORP (Oxidation-Reduction Potential) measures water's oxidative or reductive state. Natural onsen has low ORP values, indicating its reductive nature, while tap water has high ORP values, indicating oxidative properties. Lower ORP values mean more reductive water.Promoting Health and Youthfulness Worldwide!Shunichi Sakaki, representative of Onsen Harvest, stated, "While Japanese people can easily access onsen, it is often difficult for those abroad due to distance. By using Onsen Bath Powder, people worldwide can enjoy the onsen experience at home and achieve health and youthfulness through hydrogen-rich bath water. Additionally, hydrogen is known to reduce active oxygen for athletes, making it an excellent option for post-workout care."[Onsen Bath Powder].500g (10 uses): $47.50 (Includes Spoon).50g (1 use): $5.00Instructions for Use:1.Mix 50g of Onsen Bath Powder in a 150–200-liter bathtub and dissolve for a minute.2.You may add other aromatics or bath salts after dissolving.3.The hydrogen effect lasts about 2 hours.4.Discontinue use if irritation occurs.Onsen Bath Powder shop:[Launch Campaign]To celebrate the launch, Onsen Harvest will give away Onsen Bath Powder (1 use) to 100 people.Follow Onsen Harvest on Instagram(@onsenharvest)♨︎: How to EnterFollow the official Onsen Harvest account (@onsenharvest)*Please make sure to follow our account, as we will be unable to contact you if you win without it.♨︎: Entry PeriodAugust 25, 2024 - September 25, 2024【Winner Announcement】Winners will be contacted via DM to the Instagram account used during entry. A link to the shipping information form will be provided.Prizes will be shipped sequentially starting in late September 2024 after the form is submitted.

Shun Sakaki

Onsen Harvest

7083495190398

...

Amazing new concept of Bath additive, Onsen Bath Powder

