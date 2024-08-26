Hair-Loss Hope: 2DDR Healthcare Announces New Serum To Reverse Balding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2DDR HEALTHCARE Introduces Innovative Hair Growth Serum Inspired by Accidental Scientific Discovery

DOVER, DELAWARE, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 2DDR HEALTHCARE , a biosciences company based in Dover, Delaware, announces the launch of a new topical hair serum inspired by recent scientific research on hair growth stimulation.The product development was prompted by a groundbreaking study from the University of Sheffield and COMSATS University, published in Frontiers in Pharmacology. This research identified that 2-deoxy-D-ribose (2dDR), a naturally occurring sugar, may hold the key to treating male pattern baldness or androgenic alopecia as it's scientifically referred to."We were intrigued by the University of Sheffield's findings on 2dDR and its potential in addressing hair loss. We have never identified a compound with such tremendous efficacy potential, especially within 21 days of application" said David Goodwin, spokesperson for 2DDR HEALTHCARE." While the 2DDR Advanced Serum is distinct and improved from the Sheffield study's focus, the University research has been instrumental in shaping our approach to all 2DDR Healthcare Serum Solutions."2dDR is not table sugar; it's a molecule that has a profound role in various biological processes. When applied to the skin of bald mice, the researchers noted a substantial regrowth of hair.By encouraging the formation of new blood vessels around these follicles, the sugar compound creates an environment conducive to hair growth, prolonging the active growth phase of the hair cycle in baldness.The University researchers stumbled upon 2dDR's potential while studying how the sugar could aid wound healing through the formation of new blood vessels. They observed accelerated hair growth around the healing wounds when compared to untreated areas. This realization spurred them to explore 2dDR's potential for hair loss treatment.2DDR HEALTHCARE'S proprietary Serum incorporates 2-Deoxy-D-Ribose (2dDR) in addition to several other well-researched active ingredients, such as Peptides, Exosomes, and Cinnamic Acid. These components are emulsified with additional co-active ingredients designed to safely enhance penetration and distribution of the active ingredients.Lead Active Ingredients and Benefits.2-Deoxy-D-Ribose (2dDR): Inspired by research indicating its potential to stimulate hair growth by upregulating vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which is vital for maintaining hair density..Copper Peptides: Known for the ability to promote hair growth and reduce hair loss by stimulating the production of collagen and elastin and increasing blood flow to the scalp..Exosomes: These cell-derived vesicles are used for their regenerative properties, enhancing cellular communication, and promoting hair follicle health..Cinnamic Acid: Recognized for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which help to protect the scalp and hair follicles from damage..Pisum Sativum Sprout Extract: Stimulates hair growth and improves hair density by nourishing hair follicles and enhancing scalp microcirculation.Dr. Bhinder, the Director of the European Institute of Knowledge & Innovation said "The 2DDR Healthcare Advanced formula is the most promising hair growth formula in decades. We're looking forward to examining the published results of the planned human trials."2DDR HEALTHCARE emphasizes that it's Advanced Serum is inspired by the Sheffield research, but it is a distinct formulation developed independently to improve efficacy. 2DDR is committed to advancing non-invasive solutions for hair loss, aiming to provide alternatives to conventional treatments. For more information about 2DDR HEALTHCARE and its products, visit . The original Sheffield study was published in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology. Source: University of Sheffield.About 2DDR HEALTHCARE, LLC:2DDR HEALTHCARE, LLC is a biosciences company based in Dover, Delaware, focused on developing and licensing safe therapeutic solutions that compete with conventional formulas. The company's R&D team is dedicated to researching topical solutions for hair growth and long-term follicle retainment.

