Drive worry-free with the JAC JS6

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE, 26 August 2024: Al Habtoor Motors, the exclusive distributor of JAC Motors in the UAE, is inviting all customers to take advantage of its special summer deals on the JAC JS6 SUV, providing reliability and peace of mind for drivers with unmatched servicing and warranty benefits.



Combining technology and practicality, the JS6 is the ideal vehicle for the younger drivers as well as for families looking for space and comfort. The modern and sleek design of the vehicle both on the inside and outside creates a futuristic experience to be enjoyed by all drivers, with 24.6-inch dual screens to form a fully digital dashboard and advanced safety features ensuring constant ease.



Amenities such as Daytime running lights, 360° surround camera, smart key with a push-to-start button, as well as Lane Keeping Assist, provide drivers with a stylish yet secure journey within the JS6. Those looking for a sporty and exciting feel to their drive won’t be left disappointed either, with the car being equipped with a 1.5L Turbo engine, with 6 speed Dual-clutch transmission to produce 181 HP. Personalised driving dynamics (Eco / Standard / Sport) will allow drivers the option to drive how they choose at the flick of a switch, all whilst maintaining power and economy.



Ensuring total customer satisfaction, Al Habtoor Motors is offering 5 years unlimited kilometres warranty, alongside free servicing for the vehicle within the first 50,000 kms or over 3 years. Combined with free registration, tinting, and ceramic shine, the JS6 becomes the perfect worry-free car to drive in the summer heat.





