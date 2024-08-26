Three People, Including 5-Month-Old Baby, Injured In Russian Attack In Kyiv Region
Date
8/26/2024 8:10:06 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, three people, including a five-month-old baby, were injured in a Russian air attack on the morning of August 26.
“Three people were injured, including a five-month-old child,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine wrote on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
Twenty-two private houses were damaged and one house was destroyed.
Read also:
Russian attack on Ukraine: One killed, five injured in Lutsk
In addition, two cars, a garage, and an outbuilding were damaged.
As Ukrinform reported, infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Kyiv region as a result of a large-scale Russian attack on the morning of August 26.
MENAFN26082024000193011044ID1108600971
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.