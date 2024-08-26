Three People, Including 5-Month-Old Baby, Injured In Russian Attack In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, three people, including a five-month-old baby, were in a Russian air attack on the morning of August 26.

“Three people were injured, including a five-month-old child,” the of Internal Affairs of Ukraine wrote on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Twenty-two private houses were damaged and one house was destroyed.

In addition, two cars, a garage, and an outbuilding were damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Kyiv region as a result of a large-scale Russian attack on the morning of August 26.