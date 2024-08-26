Lebanon's five-time previous premier Salim Hoss passes away at age 94

(MENAFN) Lebanon is mourning the loss of Salim Hoss, a distinguished statesman who served as the country’s Prime Minister five times over several decades. Hoss, who passed away at the age of 94, was remembered for his significant contributions during some of Lebanon’s most turbulent periods. The current Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, paid tribute to Hoss, hailing him as the “conscience of Lebanon” and noting his death comes at a critical juncture when the nation is grappling with the threat of escalation into a broader conflict with Israel.



In his statement, Mikati highlighted Hoss’s legacy as a prominent economist and a figure of integrity and expertise. He emphasized Hoss's unwavering commitment to the country’s interests and the welfare of its citizens, describing him as a role model who consistently prioritized the nation's supreme interests above all else.



Salim Hoss was widely regarded as a technocrat and a respected figure in Lebanon’s complex political landscape. He held the office of Prime Minister during some of the most challenging times in the nation’s modern history, including the Lebanese Civil War, which lasted from 1975 to 1990. His tenure as Prime Minister spanned several years, with his final term concluding in 2000.



During his political career, Hoss navigated Lebanon through a period of severe division and conflict. Notably, he served during a time when the country was split between two rival governments. After the end of President Amin Gemayel’s term in 1988, Lebanon was divided into two administrations: one led by Michel Naim Aoun in Christian East Beirut and the other by Hoss in Muslim West Beirut.



Hoss’s political career was marked by his adherence to Lebanon’s sectarian conventions, where the Prime Minister is traditionally a Sunni Muslim, the President a Maronite Christian, and the Speaker of Parliament a Shia Muslim. His leadership and contributions to Lebanese politics have left a lasting impact, and his passing marks the end of an era for a figure who played a pivotal role in navigating Lebanon through its many trials.

