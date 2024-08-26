Ukraine War A Lose-Lose Proposition For All Concerned

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Some two and a half years after Russia launched its“special military operation” against Ukraine there appears to be little thought given to how the conflict could realistically end. Currently, both parties claim that their goal is“victory.”

For President Volodymyr Zelensky, this entails the return to Ukraine of all the territories occupied by Russia, including Crimea, and membership.

For President Vladimir victory means that Russia gets to keep the territories it seized from its neighbor and that Ukraine not only abstains from joining NATO but acknowledges that it is part of Russia's sphere of influence.

In other words, each party demands the unqualified capitulation of its adversary as of today. Given the current circumstances, these conditions are not likely to be met, and if recent history is a guideline, they probably never will be.

The Second World War was the last major conflict that ended with the total defeat of one of the opposing sides, in that case, the Axis powers embodied by Japan and Germany. All subsequent wars, from Korea to Vietnam to the Iran/Iraq conflict ended either with a negotiation, a compromise (be it temporary) or a return to the status quo ante.

And in the two cases where the invading power was initially successful, namely Iraq and Afghanistan, it proved incapable of consolidating its hold on its opponent.

Therefore, one can realistically assume, irrespective of the official pronouncements made by all the parties to the Ukraine conflict, that the outcome will be some sort of“modus vivendi,” even if this might take the form of an unending, protracted, low-intensity confrontation. But whatever the outcome, there are a number of realities that cannot be ignored.

In terms of demographics, Russia's population is currently estimated at 144 million. The combined populations of Germany, Poland and France are 192 million, reaching 259 million if one adds Ukraine.

From an economic standpoint, Russia's situation is not much better. Currently, Russia has an average yearly per capita GDP of some US$15,200, compared with $48,700 for Germany, $39,000 for France and $18,500 for Poland.

Thus, in terms of both demography and economic clout, Putin embarked on his Ukrainian venture from a position of relative weakness. These deficiencies were further emphasized by Russia's performance in the military arena.

On February 27, 2022, a Russian armored column made a beeline for Kiev with the purpose of installing in the Ukrainian capital a pro-Russian government. It was supposed to be a lightning strike lasting 48 hours at best. For Russia, it has proved instead an unmitigated disaster.

Not only did Ukrainian forces put up an unexpected resistance against the Russian forces but the Russian army, which allegedly had been reformed and reorganized under Putin, proved incapable of seizing the Ukrainian capital – thus further galvanizing a resistance embodied literarily overnight by Zelensky.

Coming after the Russian takeover of Crimea, Putin's move against Ukraine had a devastating effect on the whole issue of international relations as it had been conceived since the end of World War II.