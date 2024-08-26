Israel Continues Bombing Of Villages, Towns In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Israeli entity continued its bombing of villages and towns in southern Lebanon.

Field sources said that Israeli warplanes launched on the towns of Tayr Harfa, Kfar Kela, and Taybeh.

A drone also bombed a car in the Hilaliya area in the city of Sidon, and Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier in the airspace of various southern regions.

The Israeli entity continues its on towns and villages in southern Lebanon, coinciding with its ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.