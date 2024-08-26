Ashghal Successfully Completes Safety Measures Around 611 Schools

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' has announced the completion of school zone safety measures around 611 across Qatar, as students prepare for the new academic year 2024-2025.

The strategies for school zone safety cover 673 schools that are part of the School Zone Safety Programme implemented in various areas across Qatar. Safety measures works has been accomplished for 611 so far. These measures include various educational outreach to learn more about compliance with road signs and safety directions around schools as well as Ashghal's notable improvements to elements of the surrounding infrastructure.

Manager of the Roads Operations and Maintenance Department, Eng. Ahmed Rashid Al Kubaisi emphasized: "By prioritizing the well-being of students and implementing comprehensive safety initiatives, communities can create environments where students can travel to and from school safely, fostering a culture of pedestrian safety and responsible commuting habits."

"We collaborate continuously with the Ministry of Interior, the National Road Safety Committee, transportation and education authorities, law enforcement agencies, as well as school administrations, and local communities for the effective implementation of school zone safety measures and mitigate the risks of car accidents," he added.

The tasks undertaken by Ashghal's Road Operations and Maintenance Department (ROMD) encompass the construction and enhancement of roads, adhering to stringent safety protocols. These measures, which were implemented by the relative team in Ashghal entail the installation of directional signs, reflective road studs as well as interlocks and kerbs and pedestrian railing. In addition to the application of road and crosswalk markings, aiming to enhance pedestrian visibility in school zones and adjacent areas and enforcement of a 30 kph speed limit. Additionally, they encompass the provision of vehicle parking spaces, as well as the construction of central islands and mini roundabouts to manage traffic flow effectively.

Moreover, the Road Operation and Maintenance Department at the Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' is initiating an awareness campaign this year designed to spread best practices and encourage proper traffic behaviors among students, their families, and educational staff.

Within the context of putting the National Traffic Safety Strategy into practice, it is worth mentioning that 'Ashghal' continues to implement a thorough and ongoing plan with international standards to ensure and enhance the school zone safety measures on roads surrounding schools on an annual basis. This step is in accordance with the concluding stage of the Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030).

MENAFN26082024000067011011ID1108602150