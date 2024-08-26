Pakistani Accused Over British Riots Released: Lawyer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Lahore, Pakistan: A Pakistani man accused of spreading disinformation thought to have fuelled anti-immigration riots in Britain was released by authorities on Monday, his lawyer said.

Farhan Asif was accused of publishing an article falsely claiming that a Muslim asylum seeker was behind a deadly knife attack on children in the United Kingdom.

Asif was arrested last week by Pakistan's Investigation Agency (FIA) and remanded in custody twice on charges of terrorism, but he was released Monday after appearing at a court in Lahore.

"The FIA have dropped all charges and released him after being unable to find evidence against him," Asif's lawyer, Mumtaz Hussain told AFP.

The FIA did not respond to AFP's request for comment.

FIA officials had alleged he ran Channel3Now, a clickbait website that presents itself as a news website.

The article with the false information was published on Channel3Now just hours after the attack and was widely cited in viral social media posts.

The website is no longer accessible.

After his release, Asif told local media that he had reshared a post on Twitter that contained false information and deleted it after seeing a local police statement.

"I am taking a break from social media," he added.

More than a dozen English towns and cities saw unrest and riots after the July 29 knife attack that killed three girls during a dance class in Southport.

The man charged with murder and attempted murder over the stabbing spree, Axel Rudakubana, was born in Britain to parents who hail from Rwanda, an overwhelmingly Christian country.

Officials have blamed far-right elements for helping to stir up the disorder.