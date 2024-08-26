Amir Meets Saudi Defense Minister

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met at his Amiri Diwan office on Monday morning with of Defense of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the accompanying delegation.

At the outset of the meeting, Prince Khalid conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to HH the Amir, and their wishes for His Highness continued and happiness and for the Qatari people further progress and prosperity.

In turn, HH the Amir entrusted Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud with his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, wishing them good health and wellness, and for the brotherly Saudi people continued progress and prosperity.

The meeting touched on the close fraternal relations between the two countries and the prospects of developing them, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.

