Princess Sumaya Meets With QSTP Delegation To Strengthen Innovation, Entrepreneurship Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 26 (Petra) – Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, President of the Royal Scientific Society, held a meeting on Monday with a delegation from Qatar Science and Park (QSTP), led by its President, Dr. Jack Lau.The delegation's visit included discussions with officials from the Royal Scientific Society and Princess Sumaya University for Technology.In the presence of Her Highness, the delegation engaged in talks with the Vice President of the Royal Scientific Society, Arafat Awajan, and the Executive Director of the iPark Business Park, Omar Hamarneh. The discussions centered on strengthening cooperation in promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, and intellectual property rights for pioneering projects in Jordan, Qatar, and the broader Arab region.The focus was on exchanging expertise among entrepreneurs, enhancing communication channels, and supporting the transformation of entrepreneurial initiatives into successful enterprises. The discussions also explored ways to leverage the QSTP's programs that incubate, accelerate, and guide Jordanian entrepreneurs.The President of Princess Sumaya University for Technology, Wijdan Abu Haija, held talks with the visiting delegation, focusing on potential collaborations in scientific and applied research, as well as entrepreneurship and innovation.Abu Haija highlighted the university's achievements in academic, research, and extracurricular activities, emphasizing the institution's commitment to fostering international cooperation and contributing to the advancement of innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological fields. She underscored the university's dedication to nurturing distinguished youth talents at the global level.The QSTP delegation highlighted the park's role as a leading center that integrates applied research, technological innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship. They emphasized the park's support for global and local technology companies and emerging projects with a focus on technology.After the visit, the delegation expressed their appreciation for the unwavering support provided by Princess Sumaya to this esteemed educational institution. They also praised the university's efforts in elevating the standards of education and scientific research in Jordan and expressed their readiness to enhance cooperation.The visit concluded with a tour of the university, where the delegation viewed projects developed by students and faculty in the fields of computer science, engineering, and business technology.