Viral Video: College Senior's Dance With Junior Takes Unexpected Turn Students Burst Into Laughter Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A dance performance by Uttaranchal University students at a college event has gone viral, captivating the internet. During an“ice-breaking” event, boys and girls danced to a Hindi song.

The video, shared by Saniya Raithwan on Instagram, has garnered over 28 million views. Watch the here:

Netizens replied to the post on Instagram.

In the viral video, a text overlay reveals that the boy is a junior and the girl his senior. The clip begins with the girl leading the boy to the dance floor. The mood changes dramatically when students realize the song is about Raksha Bandhan.

The entire group erupts in laughter as the boy, understanding the song's meaning, quickly exits the dance floor and laughs. The comments section was filled with humour and sympathy for the boy. Users joked,“Sara mood kharab kar diya.”

The comments highlighted the unexpected twist in the video: "The way he threw her hand," and“The boy's expression drop was so funny.”

"Not ice-breaking but heart-breaking," and noted,“The end is unpredictable.” One user remarked,“He will never dance again,” while another quipped,“They were enjoying the dance until they realized.”

Another user noted, "The expression change on his face." The reactions reflect the humor and surprise of the moment, capturing how the dance performance took an unforeseen turn.

Another comment aptly described the moment as,“Destroy their happiness in seconds.”

Ice-breaking ceremonies are events organized, typically by senior students, to welcome newcomers and foster a sense of community within educational institutions. These ceremonies aim to ease new students into the social environment by encouraging interaction and building connections.