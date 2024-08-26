Iran, Saudi Arabia Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Aug 26 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Sunday exchanged views on bilateral ties and regional issues of common interest over the phone.

The two diplomats spoke on the phone, three days after Araghchi won the Iranian parliament's vote of confidence to become the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic.

During their telephone conversation, both sides noted the ongoing Israeli "crimes" in Gaza and the escalating tensions in the West Asia region, stressing the need to halt Israel's "crimes" and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian coastal enclave, said a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

Both sides agreed that bilateral relations were on the right track, and called for expanding cooperation in different areas, the statement added.

They also urged continued consultations between the two countries, noting that such dialogue aligns with both bilateral and regional interests.

In April 2023, Iran and Saudi Arabia announced the resumption of diplomatic relations in Beijing after years of estrangement.