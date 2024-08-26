UDST Welcomes Over 1,500 New Students To Academic Year 2024-2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) M Mazharul Haque | The Peninsula

Doha: University of Doha for Science and (UDST) began a two-day orientation event called 'Ahlan' yesterday. The event provides essential guidance and support to help new students transition into university life.

Students engaged in interactive sessions designed to introduce them to campus life and its facilities. They also had the chance to meet faculty members and deans from various UDST colleges as well as connect with their peers and Student Affairs divisions, including and Wellness, Counselling and Accessibility Services, Admissions and Registration, and Student Central Services.

The UDST has begun the 2024-2025 academic year with over 7,500 students, including 1,500 new joiners for the fall semester with more than 20 percent of the student body being Qatari.

These students, both new and returning, have joined one of the university's five colleges, which collectively offer over 70 programmes in Business, Computing and Information Technology, Engineering and Technology, Health Sciences, and General Education.



UDST President Dr. Salem Al Naemi (front row third left) along with faculty members and students during an orientation session.

The Qatari students have shown a strong interest in the programmes offered at the College of Business and the College of Computing and Information Technology, with the majority concentrating on Data and Cybersecurity and Human Resource Management.

Additionally, 70 new local and international faculty members have joined the university, bringing global experience to enhance the world-class education that UDST offers.

The event exemplifies UDST's vibrant campus culture and plays an important role in helping new students successfully navigate their university environment. Beyond offering academic advice, it highlighted extracurricular activities, including various student clubs, which offer opportunities for students to engage in and experience university life fully.

In his welcome message to the students, Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST, said:“The skills and knowledge you acquire here will naturally make you stand out and shine brightly in any setting. You will have the chance to apply your knowledge in labs, use simulators, participate in training sessions, innovate in our workshops, go abroad for summer programmes, and compete in both local and international competitions.

“While we work hard, we also embrace university life with various extracurricular opportunities. We hold sports in high regard, having won numerous medals, and we are excited for you to help us achieve even greater success.”

This academic year, the UDST has introduced new programmes designed to meet market demand and contribute to economic and technological growth in Qatar and beyond.

These programmes include a Master of Science in Process Safety launched at the College of Engineering and Technology, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with three tracks at the College of Health Sciences.

The first track admits students who are high school graduates, the second one admits registered nurses with a diploma to pursue their bachelor's degree and the third one is dedicated to licensed practising nurses who wish to pursue their Bachelor of Science in Nursing.



'All arrangements for new academic year complete'

Mowasalat deploys 3,000 eco-friendly school buses for new academic year QCAA reveals 10% increase in air travellers in July

Read Also

The College of Computing and Information Technology is offering a Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Cybersecurity in addition to a combined Arabic and English track in the Bachelor of Science in Digital Communication and Media Production. The College of Business is offering a Bachelor of Business Administration in Logistics and Supply Chain Management and a Master of Science in Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship.

Moreover, the UDST continues to support Qatari students and the children of Qatari women by offering tuition fee exemptions for Bachelor's degree and diploma programmes. The university remains committed to providing applied Bachelor's and Master's degree programmes, along with diplomas and certificates, all designed to support human, social, and economic development both nationally and internationally. The university is also preparing to host significant conferences and major events throughout the coming months.