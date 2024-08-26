Mowasalat Deploys 3,000 Eco-Friendly School Buses For New Academic Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: Mowasalat (Karwa) has deployed about 3,000 eco-friendly school buses equipped with latest safety and security to ferry students for the new academic year 2024-25, said a top official.

“We have acquired a fleet of diesel buses with Euro 5 standard and ten electric buses for to cut carbon emissions,” said Strategy Management Office Director at Mowasalat (Karwa) Mohammed Ahmed M K Abukhadija.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of a launch ceremony of back-to-school campaign yesterday at Doha Festival City, Abukhadija said drivers of school buses and supervisors underwent training to ensure a safe transport of the students.

Mowasalat in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, has launched the back-to-school campaign for the new academic year 2024-2025 under the slogan“My School is My Second Home.”

The campaign started yesterday, and will continue until August 31, with the goal of mentally preparing students for the new school year in an environment full of educational and entertainment activities.

The event is being held at Doha Festival City daily from 3pm to 9pm and includes a variety of activities targeting children and students of different ages, such as educational and recreational games that contribute to enhancing students' skills and abilities.

Additionally, workshops are provided, aiming to raise awareness about the importance of learning in a healthy and positive school environment.

Several government and private entities are participating in the event, offering engaging sessions on topics such as kids' health, road safety basics, and other areas that support the overall development of students and help prepare them for the new academic year.

Strategy Management Office Director at Mowasalat (Karwa) Mohammed Ahmed M K Abukhadija said:“We are proud of our ongoing partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in supporting the back-to-school campaign. We believe in the importance of these activities in creating an inspiring and motivating educational environment for students, helping them to be optimally prepared to return to school with renewed spirit and great enthusiasm.”

He added,“Our role at Mowasalat is not limited to providing a safe and reliable school transportation services, but also includes our ongoing commitment to training our drivers to the highest standards of safe driving through the Karwa Academy and ensuring that our fleet of school buses is equipped with the latest safety technologies.”

Director of Public Relations and Communication Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Maryam Abdullah Al Mohannadi, said,“We take pride in the continued fruitful partnership with Mowasalat in the 'Back to School' campaign held under the slogan 'My School is My Second Home,' and we appreciate their efforts to contribute to preparing our students for the school year through enjoyable and purposeful entertainment activities.”

The back-to-school campaign is an annual initiative aimed at engaging students in fun and educational activities that help alleviate the anxiety and stress that may accompany the start of the school year, especially among new students.

This campaign reflects the commitment of Mowasalat and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to providing full support to students and parents to ensure a successful and fruitful start to the new academic year.

The back-to-school campaign, focusing on involving children and students in various educational and recreational activities, is designed to prepare them psychologically and mentally for the new school year.

The campaign's primary goal is to reduce feelings of fear and anxiety among new students, especially in early childhood, where they need support, care, and encouragement.

The campaign aims to reassure parents, students, and educators by addressing these concerns.

This year's festival includes several activities, events, and games aimed at children, and several parties will participate by providing awareness workshops and interactive activities on the stage.