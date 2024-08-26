Saudi Arabia Fire Pump Market: Current And Future Trends, Key Players Analysis, And Forecast To 2032 Mirai Solar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Saudi Arabia Fire Pump industry

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Saudi Arabia fire pump market was valued at $30.4 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $44.3 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Fire pumps are powered by electric motors, diesel engines and in rare cases by steam turbines. Fire pump systems consist of pumps, drivers, controllers, and accessories, such as pressure relief valves, flowmeter, air release & automatic release valves, diesel tanks, and circulation relief valves.

The residential sector has witnessed significant growth as the number of household units has increased, and the surge in fire safety awareness among individuals has increased the usage of firefighting equipment. Growth in the construction industry, including residential, commercial, and industrial projects, drives demand for fire protection systems. In regions with aging infrastructure, there is a surge in need to replace or upgrade existing fire protection systems, creating opportunities for the fire pump market. In addition, in January 2020, NAFFCO FZCO participated in INTERSEC 2020 event held in Dubai to showcase NAFFCO's innovative technologies in fire safety.

Industries such as oil & gas, petrochemicals, manufacturing, and mining require fire protection systems, such as fire pumps, to safeguard their facilities, personnel, and assets. Increase in urbanization and the concentration of population in urban areas necessitate enhanced fire protection measures, fuelling the demand for fire pumps in densely populated regions. The increase in occurrence of natural disasters, such as wildfires and hurricanes, has heightened the need for reliable fire protection systems.

The rise in demand for firefighting equipment, rise in investment, surge in awareness of fire hazard & safety, and upsurge in its application in the industrial & commercial sector are the main factors that are expected to boost the expansion of the fire pump market during the forecast period. The demand for Saudi Arabia fire pump solutions is being driven by the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability and strict rules for fire safety. In the upcoming years, the market is anticipated to grow due to developments in technology, government initiatives, and a rise in industry & consumer awareness of the value of sustainable practices.

The Saudi Arabia fire pump market is segmented into product type, powered basis, and application. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into horizontal split case, vertical split case, vertical in-line, vertical turbine and end suction. On the basis of powered basis, the market is classified into electric, diesel, gasoline and others. On the basis of application, the market is divided into field emergency, industry application, commercial application and others.

On the basis of product type, the horizontal split case segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $8.65 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $13.46 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.6%. Horizontal split case pumps are preferred in fire protection systems due to their reliability and ease of maintenance. The split case design allows rapid maintenance and repairs, ensuring that the pump is back in service quickly. Furthermore, durability and longevity of horizontal split case pumps make them a suitable choice for fire protection applications.

On the basis of powered basis, the diesel segment was the highest revenue contributor with $11.73 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $16.93 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.8%. Diesel engines serve as standby power sources in case of electrical failures. Rise in urbanization and infrastructure development has increased need for backup systems to ensure fire safety in buildings and industrial facilities. Diesel-powered fire pumps are suitable for remote locations and off-grid areas where electrical power is unreliable. Further trends include the development of hybrid fire pump systems that combine diesel power with other sources such as electricity or battery backups for improved efficiency and reduced emissions.

On the basis of application, the industrial application segment was the highest revenue contributor with $11.74 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $18.12 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.5%. Industries, especially dealing with hazardous materials or processes, face a higher risk of fire incidents. Fire pumps provide a reliable means to mitigate these risks, thereby protecting assets, personnel, and the environment. The need to reduce potential losses due to fire incidents encourages industries to invest in advanced fire pump systems. Key players operating in the Saudi Arabia fire pump market include EBARA Pumps Europe S.p.A., Grundfos Saudi Arabia Company Ltd, Xylem Inc, Sulzer Ltd, NAFFCO, SFFECO, Saudi Mechanical Industries Co., Ruhaily, Burien and RK Fire.

Key findings of the study

On the basis of product type, the horizontal split case segment emerged as the leader in 2022 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

On the basis of powered basis, the diesel segment emerged as the leader in 2022 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the industrial application segment registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

EBARA Pumps Europe S.p.A.

Grundfos Saudi Arabia Company Ltd

Xylem Inc

Sulzer Ltd

NAFFCO

SFFECO

Saudi Mechanical Industries Co.

Ruhaily

Burien



