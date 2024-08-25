Border Guards Destroy Enemy Strela-10 System, Tank In Kramatorsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed one Russian Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system and one T-62 tank in the Kramatorsk direction.

The State Border Guard Service posted this on , sharing a relevant video, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy targets were destroyed by service members from the Phoenix strike UAV unit.

Border guard operators of the Vampire heavy bomber, for their part, damaged another tank of the invaders.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian defenders destroyed an enemy Tor missile system and a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system in Ukraine's south.

Photo: State Border Guard Service