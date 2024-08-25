Matrix Showcases Advanced Security And Telecom Solutions At Mahasecure Tech Expo 2024, Pune

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vadodara | August 26, 2024: Matrix is delighted to share the successful participation in MahaSecure Tech 2024, held from August 22nd - 24th at Siddhi Banquets, Erandwane, Pune. The event provided an excellent for Matrix to display its cutting-edge IP Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Solutions, garnering significant attention from professionals and stakeholders.

Showcasing Innovation in Security Solutions.



At MahaSecure Tech Expo 2024, Matrix highlighted its extensive security portfolio, meticulously designed to address the diverse needs of modern enterprises. A standout feature was the newly launched Ruggedized IP Camera, which conforms to EN50155 standards. These cameras, ideal for challenging environments such as roadways and railways, impressed attendees with their superior video quality, outstanding low-light performance, and versatile monitoring capabilities.



Matrix also featured its Project Series and Professional Series Bullet and Dome Cameras, known for their robust cybersecurity features that comply with OWASP ASVS 4.0 L2 standards, verified by STQC, Delhi. These offerings were complemented by Matrix's Network Video Recorders and Enterprise-grade Network Video Recorders (NVRs) with integrated Video Management System (VMS), which collectively demonstrated the company's commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable security solutions.



Promoting Integrated Access Control and Time-Attendance Solutions



Matrix's comprehensive Access Control and Time-Attendance solutions attracted significant interest at the expo. These solutions provide a unified approach to managing physical access and ensuring accurate workforce management. Highlights included GDPR-compliant system and the latest feature of WhatsApp integration for real-time alerts and notifications.



A major attraction was the state-of-the-art facial recognition time-attendance terminal, COSEC ARGO FACE200T. Known for its exceptional accuracy, rapid identification, and extensive user capacity, this terminal supports seamless connectivity options, including Power over Ethernet (PoE) and Ethernet, making it a preferred choice among attendees.



Showcasing Advanced Telecom Solutions



Matrix's advanced Telecom Solutions also took center stage at the expo. With decades of experience in the telecommunications industry, Matrix presented its state-of-the-art IP-PBX systems, Unified Communication servers, and VoIP gateways. These solutions, designed to enhance business communications and operational efficiency, were well-received by attendees looking for scalable, reliable, and robust communication infrastructure for their enterprises.

Strengthening Market Presence in Pune



Matrix's participation in MahaSecure Tech Expo 2024 reinforced its growing market presence in Pune and neighboring regions. The event provided an excellent opportunity for Matrix to engage with industry stakeholders, showcase its comprehensive suite of solutions, and further strengthen its foothold in the Western Indian market.

Insights from the Event



Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Head - Matrix Comsec, expressed his enthusiasm about the event, stating, "We were thrilled to showcase the features and applications of our latest products to key personnel from various industries. The expo provided valuable insights into how our solutions can significantly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of security and communication systems."

Company :-Matrix Comsec

User :- Mary Thomas

Email :...