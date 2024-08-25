Russian Air Strike In Sumy Region: City Council Clarifies Consequences

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of August 25, Sumy community, where there were no casualties, and Bezdrytska, where there were wounded, came under attack in Sumy region.

This was reported in Telegram by the acting mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar, Ukrinform reports.

“Updated information. In the Sumy community, the enemy struck a dacha array. There are no casualties. Unfortunately, residents of the Bezdrytska community suffered during the air strike,” the post reads.

All the necessary services are working at the site, the are being provided with medical assistance, Kobzar added.

Earlier it was reported that, according to preliminary informatio from the RMA, there were killed and wounded as a result of the Russian strike on Sumy region on the evening of August 25.

Rescuers show consequences of missile attack on

Two people died as a result of the air strike on the afternoon of August 25. According to the investigation, on August 25, at about 15:00, the enemy, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, dropped guided aerial bombs on a residential area in the village of Svesa, Shostka district, Sumy region. The enemy attack killed a driver and a passenger riding a motorcycle. Two residents of the five-story building were injured.

