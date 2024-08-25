Int'l Hacker Group Anonymous Group Threatening Georgian Authorities With Massive Hacker Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The international group of hackers and activists Anonymous has threatened the of the ruling Georgian Dream party with large-scale unless they abandon their authoritarian policies.

This report came from NewsGeogia , seen by Ukrinform.

"Georgian democracy hangs in the balance, and you are the one holding the knife. You must be aware that we are not going to tolerate this conspicuous assault on freedom. If you continue with this authoritarian policy, you will create a storm that you will not be able to control. We will destroy the systems you rely on to suppress your people," Anonymous said in a statement.

Anonymous compared the "Georgian Dream" to "the darkest regimes of Belarus and North Korea." They believe the Georgian government is replicating "repressive tactics in Venezuela, where the Maduro regime systematically destroys democratic institutions in order to continue in power."

This spring was the previous time "Georgian Dream" received threats from Anonymous. The hackers threated to revenge for the brutal crackdown on the popular protests against the Foreign Agents law.

The group claimed responsibility for attacks on web resources of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia, the ruling party and the pro-government television company PosTV.

The other day, Georgia's ruling party vowed to outlaw virtually all of its political opponents if it wins parliamentary elections later this year.

Ukrinform reported in an earlier news article that the international group of hackers and activists Anonymous expressed support for the protests in Georgia against the Foreign Agents law and threatened the Georgian Dream-led government with cyber attacks and the disclosure of databases.

