Dubai. Roads and Authority. 25th August 2024:

Under the theme '15 Years on Track,' Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is preparing to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Dubai Metro, an icon of public in Dubai, with a range of promotional and entertainment activities, surprises, and initiatives to bring joy to residents and visitors from all over the world.

This year's celebrations are supported by a line-up of sponsors and partners, including Keolis-MHI, the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram, as a Strategic Partner, along with LEGO Middle East, LEGOLAND Dubai, IGLOO, Al Jaber Gallery, and Emirates Post as Campaign Partners.

Among the key initiatives of the 15th-anniversary celebrations of the Dubai Metro entails Emirates Post issuing limited edition Post Stamps dedicated to this occasion for collectors, and the launch of a Special Edition nol Card by the RTA featuring the campaign's logo and an exclusive design by LEGO Middle East. Additionally, Al Jaber Gallery will offer a variety of souvenir products related to the Metro for this occasion.

LEGOLAND Dubai will host a celebration on 21 September 2024 for 'Metro Babies,' for children born on 9/9/2009 up to the same date in 2023. Parents of these children can register them through RTA's website ().

IGLOO will sell limited edition ice creams in the shape of Dubai Metro, with 5,000 of these ice creams containing a special code on the sticks. Those who find these codes will win one of 5,000 nol Terhaal discount cards.

To bring happiness to people, the audience will enjoy a variety of musical performances at Dubai Metro stations from 21st to 27th September. Metro station visitors will have the opportunity to experience live musical pieces presented by Emirati and international musicians as part of the 4th Dubai Metro Music Festival, organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Government's Media Office. The annual festival attracts a wide audience every year, including both residents and visitors of Dubai.

On this occasion, RTA extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to all partners and sponsors, as well as to everyone who will contribute to and participate in making the 15th-anniversary celebration of Dubai Metro a success.