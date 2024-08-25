Official: creating Iran-Turkmenistan joint FTZ to foster development for both countries

(MENAFN) The governor-general of Iran's northeastern province of Golestan, Ali-Mohammad Zanganeh, has emphasized that the creation of a joint free trade zone with Turkmenistan is poised to foster significant development for both nations, according to a report by IRNA. He noted that discussions surrounding the establishment of this trade zone are currently in progress, reflecting a collaborative effort to enhance economic ties between the two neighboring countries.



In line with these efforts, Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) recently organized a seminar focused on exploring the trade opportunities between Iran and Turkmenistan. This seminar is part of the broader context of Iran's plans to host a specialized agrifood exhibition in Turkmenistan, which underscores the importance of agricultural and food industry collaboration between the two nations. The event attracted the participation of several high-ranking officials, including Mahmoud Bazari, who serves as the director-general of TPO’s Export Coordination Office, Akbar Godari, head of the Central Asia, Caucasus, and Russia office at TPO, and Gholam-Abbas Arbab Khales, a former Iranian ambassador to Turkmenistan.



During the seminar, Mahmoud Bazari highlighted the strategic significance of Iran's Agrofood exhibition in Turkmenistan, describing it as a pivotal event that could open up new avenues for Iranian businesses in the Turkmen market. He emphasized that Turkmenistan represents a key market for Iranian goods and services, given its strategic location and potential within the broader International North-South Corridor. Bazari further pointed out that leveraging the capacities of this corridor could significantly boost Iran's export activities, thereby strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.



The discussions and initiatives surrounding the joint free trade zone and the Agrofood exhibition demonstrate the Iranian government's commitment to deepening economic relations with Turkmenistan. By focusing on trade and export opportunities, both countries aim to harness their shared potential to drive economic growth and regional development.

