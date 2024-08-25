Kuwait Amir Congratulates Venezuelan Pres. On His Re-Election

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, expressing his sincere congratulations on the President's re-election for a new presidential term. In the cable, His Highness the Amir conveyed his best wishes for the Venezuelan President's and wellbeing, along with hopes for Venezuela's continued success and prosperity. (end) lr

