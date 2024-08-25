Ukraine's Air Defenses Destroy 8 Out Of 9 Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of August 25, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down eight of nine Russian Shahed kamikaze drones and intercepted most of the missiles launched by the invaders.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The occupiers attacked [Ukraine] with nine Shahed combat drones from Cape Chauda - Crimea. Eight Shaheds were shot down by mobile fire groups in the Mykolaiv region,” Oleshchuk wrote.

According to him, Russian troops attacked the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions with missiles of various types at night.

The invaders used an Iskander-K cruise missile and an Iskander-M ballistic missile, launching them from the areas of Russia's Voronezh and Rostov regions, as well as six Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles launched from the airspace of Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions.

General Staff: 160 combat clashes on front lines in past day

“Due to the active counteraction of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, most of the missiles did not reach their targets,” the commander said.

As reported by Ukrinform, a powerful explosion occurred in Kharkiv amid an air raid alert on the morning of August 25. Eight people have been reported injured.