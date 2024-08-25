Nighttime Shelling Of Chuhuiv Injures Five Civilians, Including Two Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, the injury toll in a nighttime attack has increased to five, including two children.

The press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In the town of Chuhuiv, an outbuilding on the territory of a private residential building was hit. Five people, including two children, were injured,” the report says.

As to the shelling of Kharkiv, the prosecutor's office clarified that a residential house in the Slobidskyi district was struck. . At least eight people were injured, according to the State Emergency Service .



The enemy launched missile attacks on Kharkiv and Chuhuiv at 04:05. According to preliminary information, air-launched Kh-59 missiles, model D9MA, were used for the attacks. This type of missile is launched from SU aircraft.

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of August 24, Russian troops fired missiles at Balakliia in the Kharkiv region, injuring a 55-year-old man and destroying and damaging private houses.