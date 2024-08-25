Injury Toll In Russian Attack On Kharkiv Grows To Eight
8/25/2024 5:14:40 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in Russia's attack on the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv has increased to eight.
The State Emergency Service announced this on Faceboo , Ukrinform reports.
As a result of the enemy shelling of the Slobidskyi district, residential buildings on an area of more than 200 square meters caught fire.
“Psychologists from the State Emergency Service were working at the scene. According to preliminary information, eight people were injured,” the service informed.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of August 25, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. Six people were reported injured.
